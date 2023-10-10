AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Ayden will hold a forum Tuesday with candidates running for office in 2023.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ayden Community Building, located at 548 Second Street. Candidates seeking office include:

Mayor

Current Mayor Steve Tripp, Mayor Pro-Tem Ivory Mewborn, Davon Diggs, Daniel Heffner and Raymond Langley

Commissioner Ward 1

Commissioner Brian Tucker Newell (running unopposed)

Commissioner Ward 2

Commissioner Cindy Goff, Rochelle Hobbs.

Mewborn currently holds the Ward 1 seat and will retain that seat if he is not elected mayor.

Citizens will be able to submit written questions in the lobby before the forum. Questions will be looked at and screened by the forum committee. Candidates will have two minutes each for an opening statement and 1 minute, 30 seconds for a response to questions.

Early voting begins Oct. 19 Election Day is Nov. 7.