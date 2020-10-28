Trump, Biden are ‘statistically tied’ in North Carolina, High Point University professor says

GUILFORD COUNTY — Election Day is less than a week away, and voters in North Carolinians are anticipating the election results.

According to the Elections Project, 69.5 million early votes have been cast in the U.S. since Tuesday. Presidential candidates are trying to sway votes over the next seven days especially in swing states like North Carolina.

“The lead up to Election Day has the same anticipation that little kids have in anticipation of Christmas,” said Brandon Lenoir, a High Point University political science and communications professor.

Lenoir says the Presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard in the final days, trying to persuade anyone whose mind may not be made up especially in swing states. The Presidential candidates and their surrogates are continuously visiting North Carolina–earlier Tuesday Vice President Pence visited Greensboro and six days ago Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in Charlotte.

“That’s why you’re seeing all of the candidates as well as their surrogates going to the key battleground states to try and eke out that extra percentage point or two to try and tip the state in their Candidates favor,” said Lenoir.

The projected tight race is currently showing a very tight race to win over North Carolinians.

“Joe Biden has a slight–and we’re talking within the margin of error–advantage to win out for North Carolina, but, because it’s in the margin of error, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are statistically tied so it’s really either one of their states to win,” said Lenoir.

Despite differing trends in early voting among Democrats and Republicans, Lenoir says it’s too early to tell how this year’s trends will impact the end results.

“Historically, Democrats vote in higher numbers during early voting and then Republicans turn out on election so we’re going to have to wait and see who has the advantage of the votes are counted,” said Lenoir.

Nationwide, voters are so vested in the presidential election they’re showing up in record numbers for early voting. There’s also an overwhelming number of requests for mail-in ballots as voters seek to protect themselves from large groups during this pandemic.

“If you’re going to do an absentee ballot you should get it in as soon as humanly possible because with the decisions that are being made at the Supreme Court level and the district court level your vote might not get counted if it’s not received by Election Day,” said Lenoir.

This Saturday is the last day you can participate in early voting.