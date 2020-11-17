Trump legal team prepares for federal hearing in lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lawyers for the Trump campaign are preparing their arguments for a hearing in federal court in Lycoming County. They maintain the accusations of widespread voter fraud, although no evidence has supported that so far.

Eyewitness News is outside federal court, in downtown Williamsport waiting for the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Late Monday evening, the attorneys for the Trump campaign filed a motion with the court seeking a continuance. The judge denied that motion and ordered both parties to be in court Tuesday, prepared for arguments and questioning.

We know attorneys for the Trump Campaign withdrew from the case Monday, the second team to do so, since last week. The AP now reports that former Republican U.S. Senate Primary Candidate Mark Scaringi, will be stepping in as the Trump campaign attorney for the hearing.

The amended lawsuit claims some 680,000 ballots were counted in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties when no observation was allowed by poll watchers. The amended lawsuit maintains it’s claim that democratic voters were treated more fairly than republican voters and they are claiming their rights under the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment were violated. The campaign is asking the court to block the certification of votes for the general election – an election President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 70,000 votes according to the AP.

Attorneys for the department of state are expected to argue that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and that the election was carried out in a fair and transparent way.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest on the federal court hearings, throughout the week, on-air and online.