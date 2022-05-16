RALEIGH, N.C. — The statewide primary is Tuesday. During this election, voters can choose which candidates they prefer to be on the general election ballot in November.

The purpose of Tuesday’s primary is to narrow the field of candidates for the general election.

Races on the ballot include:

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The N.C. General Assembly.

The N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Additionally, many voters will find municipal contests on their ballot due to rescheduled municipal elections. This applies to voters in municipalities that delayed their 2021 elections to finalize new electoral districts. This also applies to voters who live in cities and towns that conduct their elections during even-numbered years.

