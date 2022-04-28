GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ENC Elections Initiative, a project started by professors in ECU’s School of Communication, is providing nonpartisan candidate information for this spring’s postponed election for Greenville City Council and mayor.

Greenville voters who may not know much about the candidates, yet want to knowledgeably cast their votes, can visit www.Voter411ENC.org, a free, nonpartisan website now in its third year. The website is dedicated to providing information about candidates for local office in Pitt County. In the November 2021 municipal election, the website also included information about candidates throughout Beaufort County, in addition to Pitt. The website’s fourth iteration will launch for the Fall 2022 elections.

“It’s easy for voters to find information about the candidates for national office – but information about local candidates is much more difficult to find,” said Brian Massey, one of the two journalism professors who launched the website in 2020.

Co-founder Cindy Elmore added that nationally, a smaller and smaller share of voters vote at all in local elections – even though these are the officials who control so many of the things that people care about, such as property taxes, quality of local schools, police protection, parks and recreation and more. “We feel that voters are more likely to vote when they can easily find out real information about the backgrounds and priorities of local candidates,” Elmore said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The website will remain open through Election Day on May 17.