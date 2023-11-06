GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Voters in Eastern North Carolina will head to the polls to cast their ballot in a number of municipal elections on Tuesday.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Most of the elections involve races for mayor, town and city council and school board. Only a few counties in the state won’t have municipal elections, including Hyde, Craven and Jones counties (see interactive map below).

You can also check out the NC Board of Elections’ tools for voting, which includes a Local Voter Tool that breaks down races for each county.

Voters will need an approved photo ID to vote. You can click here and fill out details to find out where you can vote on Tuesday.

Just like in early voting, those wanting to vote will now have to present an approved photo ID for the first time. To find out where your polling place is, click here.

Click here to get election results where you live on Tuesday after the polls close.