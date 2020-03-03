Voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is your Local Election Headquarters as we track Super Tuesday.

Today is your last chance to vote for the candidate you want to see in November’s general election.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and volunteers are beginning to arrive to get ready to work their polling location.

Voters must be sure to have their name, address, and party affiliations and voters must also go to their assigned locations to cast their ballot.

According to a new Meredith College poll, North Carolina voters are leaning towards Bernie Sanders.

Currently, the Vermont Senator is the choice of 19.5% of voters and former Vice President Joe Biden is close behind with 17.9%.

When it comes to the state elections that same poll has Governor Roy Cooper leading the governor’s race with more than 65% of Democratic primary voters planning to vote for his re-election.

Polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

If voters are in line by tonight, voters will be able to cast their ballot.

Stay with WNCT as we track the results of North Carolina’s primary.