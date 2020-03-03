Voting hours extended at 1 Bertie County precinct

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend voting at one precinct in Bertie County after a brief voting disruption at the site earlier in the day.

Voting will be extended 30 minutes until 8 p.m. only at the Snakebite precinct, located at Mt Ararat Baptist Church, 305 Cow Track Road in Windsor.

Difficulty setting up a printer used for voter check-in at the precinct caused brief delays with voting before the issue was resolved.

In North Carolina, 2,670 polling places are open for voters today, staffed by thousands of poll workers and backed by professional elections staff.

“Elections are a huge logistical undertaking,” said Board Chairman Damon Circosta. “And the fact that we’re here to discuss the extension of voting at just one of nearly 3,000 precincts is a testament to the amazing feat pulled off today by our county boards of elections and our poll workers. So far this has been a secure and accessible election.”

G.S. § 163-166.01 authorizes the State Board to extend voting hours at sites where voting is interrupted for at least 15 minutes, but the Board may extend voting only as long as the disruption and only for the site.