Voting hours extended at 1 Forsyth County precinct

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend voting at one precinct in Forsyth County after a temporary voting disruption at the site.

Voting will be extended 40 minutes to 8:10 p.m. at the Miller Park Recreation precinct, located at 400 Leisure Lane in Winston-Salem.

The precinct experienced a shortage of a particular Democratic ballot style, which caused delays for some voters.

Voting is extended for all voters in that precinct, regardless of political affiliation.

Once all polling places are closed statewide, election results will begin to post here: https://er.ncsbe.gov/.

G.S. § 163-166.01 authorizes the State Board to extend voting hours at sites where voting is interrupted for at least 15 minutes, but the Board may extend voting only as long as the disruption and only for the site