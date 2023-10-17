(WGHP) — If you’re planning to vote early in North Carolina ahead of Nov. 7, we’ve got you covered.

With the Oct. 10 primaries come and gone, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has turned its gaze to Nov. 7. One-stop, in-person early voting for the November 2023 elections begins on Thursday, Oct. 19, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Below, you can find a database of all early voting sites in the state. Simply type in the name of your county into the search box to see all early voting sites in your area, as well as the dates and times each site is open.

If you want to find out if your city or town is having an election on Nov. 7, you can check out that guide below.

Across the Piedmont Triad alone, there are 52 races.

Mayor elections will take place in Bermuda Run, Biscoe, Burlington, Cooleemee, Danbury, Gibsonville, Graham, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lexington and Mebane.

Elections for town and city councils, boards of aldermen and commissioners will take place in Asheboro, Bermuda Run, Bethania, Biscoe, Burlington, Candor, Cooleemee, Danbury, Eden, Gibsonville, Graham, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Randleman, Reidsville and Thomasville.

Asheboro City Schools, Lexington City Schools and Thomasville City Schools will hold elections for board of education members.

The Sedgefield Sanitary District will hold an election for its board of directors.

For the latest list of candidates in each race, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.