Young people voting in 2016 vs 2020

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WNCT) – Groups tracking North Carolina’s youth vote say this year’s election is already one for the record books, with one more day of voting to go.

NextGen North Carolina has the largest youth voter registration program in the state.

Its leaders say voting by people 18-to-29-years-old is already at 93% of the total from 2016 — with election day still to come.

They expect young voters to break the 2016 record tomorrow.

“I think young people are really harnessing that energy and anxiety and enthusiasm and turning it into action. In 2016, about 45% of young voters who cast a ballot did so on election day so there are plenty of young voters that are still going to go out on election day,” says Rachel Weber with NextGen NC.

Tufts University research shows, as of October 23, more than 5 million young voters had already cast ballots, including almost 3 million in battleground states like North Carolina.