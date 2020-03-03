Your Local Election Headquarters: 9OYS Super Tuesday coverage

(WNCT) It’s Super Tuesday here in the East and voters have been casting their ballots all day.

North Carolina is one of 14 states voting on the biggest day of the primary season.

WNCT will have team coverage across the East covering the races that matter to you the most.

Votes continue to come in for candidates in the Democratic presidential primary, gubernatorial primary, as well as multiple House and Senate races.

More than 1,300 delegates are at stake for the Democratic presidential nomination.

U.S. House District 1 Race

We’re also monitoring the Republican primary race for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, covering several counties in the East.

Democrat G.K. butter field has held the District 1 seat for the past 16 years.

Tonight, three GOP challengers are vying for a chance to take him on in November.

Ethan Baca, Sandy Smith, and Michele Nix are all looking to become the next representative for District 1.

District 1 stretches from Pitt and Washington counties all the way to Vance County.

All three candidates say they support President Trump’s policies.

They each fully support the military and pro-life issues and back Second Amendment Rights.

Baca and smith are making their first runs for public office.

Nix is the former vice chairwoman of N.C. Republican party.

While all three share similar views on core republican stances, there is one factor that separates them.

Smith is a native of the 1st District.

Onslow County Races

In Onslow County, the ballot includes county commissioners and state representatives.

A race to watch is House District 14.

Two Republicans are vying for the seat. ​​

The winner will face Democratic candidate Marcy Wofford in the November general election.

Those two Republicans are George Cleveland and Cindy Edwards. ​

The winner will serve 10 precincts in Onslow County including Hubert, Bear Creek, and Swansboro.

Cleveland is seeking re-election for his seat that he’s held for 16 years. ​

The Marine Corps veteran and the former teacher said his experience makes him fit to continue his position.

Cleveland sees drugs as Onslow County’s biggest problem. ​

He is looking for more resources and services to offer those seeking treatment.

“Drug rehabilitation is a continuing fight and we have to keep after it,” said Cleveland. And the more spaces and ​ability and trained people to tag the problem, the better we’ll be.”

Cleveland’s challenger is a business owner and former teacher, Cindy Edwards. ​

This is Edwards first time is running for office.​

She has participated in several local committees and advisory boards. ​

In addition to the opioid crisis, Edwards says Onslow County’s other challenges include mental health and the growth in the school system.

“We don’t have enough classes or teachers to meet that demand,” said Edwards. So we need to increase funding for the​ schools in order to meet the facility demands as well as appropriately trained staff to handle the classes​, but that’s getting harder and harder with the mandates that are coming out of Raleigh.”​

Two Republicans are vying for a seat in the state’s 15th Congressional District. ​​

Those Two Republicans are incumbent Phil Shepard and challenger Mark Price. ​

The winner will serve parts of Onslow county including Holly Ridge, Sneads Ferry, and Jacksonville.

Shepard has represented District 15 for nine years. ​

He’s a former veteran turned pastor, serving in several state advisory committees like transportation and health. ​

Shepard says his district’s biggest challenge is paying to upgrade the infrastructure and schools to serve the ​county’s growing population. ​​

​”We’ve got to make sure when we apply for the money that our grants are put together in such a way that​ we will get those,” said Shepard. We got to look at the federal government also because a lot of the growth is​. All the changes the federal government is making assign the military here.”

Shepard’s primary challenger is Onslow County Commissioner Mark Price. ​

He’s a former teacher and served on an advisory board. ​

Price says Onslow County’s biggest challenge is also growth, especially in schools. ​

If elected, he will push for a sales tax referendum to fix the problem. ​

​”To increase our sales tax by a quarter-cent if the voters would decide to do so, and so I think the voters deserve that type of flexibility to be able to make that decision if they would like to have that,” said Price.

The District 15 GOP primary winner will face Democrat Carolyn Gomaa in the November general election. ​

Beaufort County Races

In Beaufort County, voters have been coming in and out casting their ballots.

There are four Beaufort County Commissioner seats open and seven candidates running on the GOP side.

John Rebholz, Hood Richardson, and Jerry Evans are all running for re-election.

9OYS spoke with voters in the area to find out what motivates them to get out and cast their ballot.

“I’m really excited I was a little nervous going in, but I definitely feel relieved excited you know ready to see what happens,” said Charlotte Grimes, Washington resident, and first-time voter. I’ve just been really excited for a long time to vote I’ve been following the election since 2016 and I just think that is very important especially this time around to make your voice heard.”

9OYS also spoke with Chief Judge Alma Friedman who explains what the voter turnout has been like at this location.

“It’s kind of slow today we have more than I thought but sometimes in a primary, you don’t have that many people just aren’t willing to go out and vote but also we understand the early voting in a lot of people voted early so I’m hoping that’s why our turn out is low,” said Chief Judge Friedman.

Friedman anticipates voter turnout will be much greater in November for the presidential election.

Carteret County Voting

At Morehead City Parks and Rec, voter traffic is flowing through steadily.

There are several voting sites throughout Carteret County, including four in Morehead City.

Volunteers say voters here at the parks and rec building are coming in waves.

They saw the biggest crowds earlier this morning and around lunchtime.

9OYS spoke with several people in great spirit as they cast their ballots.

For many, one of the key races is the Democratic presidential primary.

“Well I mean I’ve always since I was able to vote my parents said it’s your right and it’s your privilege, so I just want to vote,” said Alice Cundiff resident of Carteret County

Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish told 9OYS there are over 52,200 registered voters in the county.

More than 6,400 already cast their ballots at one-stop early voting up to Saturday.

Other voters said the most important thing for them today is being able to exercise their right to vote.